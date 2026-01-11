Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 91, Hickory 72
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 65, Woodside 45
Bishop O’Connell 67, DePaul, Ill. 65
Caldwell Academy, N.C. 73, Hargrave Military 68
Catholic 83, St. Christopher’s 71
Colgan 69, Westmoreland County 37
E.C. Glass 62, Roanoke Catholic 46
Episcopal 78, Maret, D.C. 36
Gillion Academy Regional 61, IMG Academy State, Fla. 43
Grafton 72, Gloucester 65
Graham 59, Central Wise 51
Granby 80, Nandua 39
Grayson County 59, Bland County 44
Green Run 63, King’s Fork High School 51
Hampton 69, Princess Anne 57
Harrisonburg HomeSchool 76, James River Home 65
Heritage (Newport News) 51, Deep Creek 49
Heritage Academy, Md. 67, Christ Chapel Academy 65
I. C. Norcom High School 57, Menchville 33
Lake Taylor 66, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 43
Landstown 70, Patriot 62
Liberty Christian 65, Western Albemarle 53
Miller School 67, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 52
Nansemond River 67, Benedictine 53
Nansemond-Suffolk 78, Warhill 38
Norfolk Collegiate 67, Kempsville 52
Ohio Deaf, Ohio 32, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 26
Oscar Smith 55, Maury 37
Parry McCluer 68, James River-Buchanan 44
Paul VI 56, Davidson Day, N.C. 52
Peninsula Catholic 65, Cape Henry Collegiate 60
Potomac School 66, Landon, Md. 43
Richlands 73, J.I. Burton 34
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 58, Flint Hill 54
Summit Christian, W.Va. 80, Tazewell 52
Thomas Walker 74, Hurley 31
Virginia Academy 69, North Cross 50
Wakefield 71, Manor High School 65
Western Branch 61, Thomas Dale 60, OT
Wise, Md. 77, Kellam 72
Woodberry Forest 81, Va. Episcopal 71
Capitol Hoops Challenge=
Fairfax Christian 63, Friendship Tech, D.C. 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
