Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 91, Hickory 72

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 65, Woodside 45

Bishop O’Connell 67, DePaul, Ill. 65

Caldwell Academy, N.C. 73, Hargrave Military 68

Catholic 83, St. Christopher’s 71

Colgan 69, Westmoreland County 37

E.C. Glass 62, Roanoke Catholic 46

Episcopal 78, Maret, D.C. 36

Gillion Academy Regional 61, IMG Academy State, Fla. 43

Grafton 72, Gloucester 65

Graham 59, Central Wise 51

Granby 80, Nandua 39

Grayson County 59, Bland County 44

Green Run 63, King’s Fork High School 51

Hampton 69, Princess Anne 57

Harrisonburg HomeSchool 76, James River Home 65

Heritage (Newport News) 51, Deep Creek 49

Heritage Academy, Md. 67, Christ Chapel Academy 65

I. C. Norcom High School 57, Menchville 33

Lake Taylor 66, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 43

Landstown 70, Patriot 62

Liberty Christian 65, Western Albemarle 53

Miller School 67, High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 52

Nansemond River 67, Benedictine 53

Nansemond-Suffolk 78, Warhill 38

Norfolk Collegiate 67, Kempsville 52

Ohio Deaf, Ohio 32, Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind 26

Oscar Smith 55, Maury 37

Parry McCluer 68, James River-Buchanan 44

Paul VI 56, Davidson Day, N.C. 52

Peninsula Catholic 65, Cape Henry Collegiate 60

Potomac School 66, Landon, Md. 43

Richlands 73, J.I. Burton 34

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 58, Flint Hill 54

Summit Christian, W.Va. 80, Tazewell 52

Thomas Walker 74, Hurley 31

Virginia Academy 69, North Cross 50

Wakefield 71, Manor High School 65

Western Branch 61, Thomas Dale 60, OT

Wise, Md. 77, Kellam 72

Woodberry Forest 81, Va. Episcopal 71

Capitol Hoops Challenge=

Fairfax Christian 63, Friendship Tech, D.C. 52

