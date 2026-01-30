Peoples Financial Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Friday reported net income of $12…

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Friday reported net income of $12 million in its fourth quarter.

The Moosic, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $72.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.2 million, or $5.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $189.9 million.

