Oak Valley Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 23, 2026, 7:29 PM

OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — OAKDALE, Calif. (AP) — Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) on Friday reported net income of $6.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Oakdale, California-based bank said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $23.9 million, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.7 million.

