Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 76, Midlothian 57
Amherst County 56, Appomattox 52
Bethel 55, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 47
Brunswick 44, Franklin 35
C. G. Woodson 55, West Springfield 39
C.D. Hylton 41, Osbourn 40
Christian Heritage Academy 45, Auburn 27
Douglas Freeman 42, Hermitage 41
Eastern Montgomery 42, Galax 39
Edison 69, TJ-Alexandria 52
Fort Defiance 86, Page County 55
Giles 58, Craig County 44
Grafton 54, Jamestown 45
Hanover 66, King George 29
Hayfield 71, Falls Church 44
Heritage (Leesburg) 61, Battlefield 39
Holly Grove, Md. 58, Chincoteague 46
Holston 64, Council 26
J.I. Burton 70, Twin Valley 30
Justice 58, Annandale 39
Kecoughtan 51, Bethel 50
Lafayette 71, Gloucester 47
Lake Braddock 64, Alexandria City 19
Lightridge 51, Rock Ridge 40
Marion 72, Rural Retreat 52
Nansemond-Suffolk 62, Amelia Academy 49
Narrows 70, Bath County 27
New Kent 67, Bruton 58
Parry McCluer 67, Auburn 47
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 56, Cave Spring 50
Peninsula Catholic 82, Yeshivas Aish Kodesh Talmudical Academy 60
Potomac Falls 69, John Champe 52
Randolph-Henry 51, William Campbell 43
Richlands 75, Hurley 32
Salem 71, Blacksburg 37
Salisbury, Md. 58, Nandua 57
Seton School 54, James Madison 47
Smithfield 69, York 29
South County 51, James Robinson 35
Southampton 62, Windsor 37
Staunton River 44, Brookville 43
Steward School 73, TPLS Christian 63
Sussex Central 54, Surry County 51
Tunstall 53, Chatham 43
Turner Ashby 51, Waynesboro 46
Unaka, Tenn. 74, Twin Springs 48
Warhill 50, Poquoson 48
Washington-Liberty 61, Langley 55
West Potomac 59, Fairfax 53
Westfield 75, Patriot 65
Yorktown 63, Herndon 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
