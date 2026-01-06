Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 76, Midlothian 57 Amherst County 56, Appomattox 52 Bethel 55, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 47…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 76, Midlothian 57

Amherst County 56, Appomattox 52

Bethel 55, Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 47

Brunswick 44, Franklin 35

C. G. Woodson 55, West Springfield 39

C.D. Hylton 41, Osbourn 40

Christian Heritage Academy 45, Auburn 27

Douglas Freeman 42, Hermitage 41

Eastern Montgomery 42, Galax 39

Edison 69, TJ-Alexandria 52

Fort Defiance 86, Page County 55

Giles 58, Craig County 44

Grafton 54, Jamestown 45

Hanover 66, King George 29

Hayfield 71, Falls Church 44

Heritage (Leesburg) 61, Battlefield 39

Holly Grove, Md. 58, Chincoteague 46

Holston 64, Council 26

J.I. Burton 70, Twin Valley 30

Justice 58, Annandale 39

Kecoughtan 51, Bethel 50

Lafayette 71, Gloucester 47

Lake Braddock 64, Alexandria City 19

Lightridge 51, Rock Ridge 40

Marion 72, Rural Retreat 52

Nansemond-Suffolk 62, Amelia Academy 49

Narrows 70, Bath County 27

New Kent 67, Bruton 58

Parry McCluer 67, Auburn 47

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 56, Cave Spring 50

Peninsula Catholic 82, Yeshivas Aish Kodesh Talmudical Academy 60

Potomac Falls 69, John Champe 52

Randolph-Henry 51, William Campbell 43

Richlands 75, Hurley 32

Salem 71, Blacksburg 37

Salisbury, Md. 58, Nandua 57

Seton School 54, James Madison 47

Smithfield 69, York 29

South County 51, James Robinson 35

Southampton 62, Windsor 37

Staunton River 44, Brookville 43

Steward School 73, TPLS Christian 63

Sussex Central 54, Surry County 51

Tunstall 53, Chatham 43

Turner Ashby 51, Waynesboro 46

Unaka, Tenn. 74, Twin Springs 48

Warhill 50, Poquoson 48

Washington-Liberty 61, Langley 55

West Potomac 59, Fairfax 53

Westfield 75, Patriot 65

Yorktown 63, Herndon 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.