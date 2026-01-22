Midland States Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9…

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) — Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Effingham, Illinois, said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $119 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $85.6 million, which topped Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124.3 million, or $6.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $325 million.

