Merchants Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $67.8 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $354.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $185.3 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $218.8 million, or $3.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $681.4 million.

