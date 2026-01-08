Lindsay: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

January 8, 2026, 6:52 AM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported net income of $16.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.54.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $155.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

