Lindsay: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported net income of $16.5 million in…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lindsay Corp. (LNN) on Thursday reported net income of $16.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.54.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $155.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNN

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.