Investar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Thursday reported net income of $5.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The holding company for Investar Bank posted revenue of $39 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22.9 million, or $2.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $90.2 million.

