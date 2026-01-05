How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 1/5/2026

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, led by a mix of energy companies and banks.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Monday and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%.
Crude oil prices rose after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a weekend raid.
Shares of Chevron and Halliburton rose sharply after President Donald Trump floated a plan for U.S. oil companies to help rebuild Venezuela’s oil industry. Banks also gained ground.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 43.58 points, or 0.6%, to 6,902.05.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 594.79 points, or 1.2%, to 48,977.18.
The Nasdaq composite rose 160.19 points, or 0.7%, to 23,395.82.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.70 points, or 1.6%, to 2,547.92.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 56.55 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 913.89 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 153.83 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 66.01 points, or 2.7%.
