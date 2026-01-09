How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 1/9/2026

U.S. stocks rose to more records following a mixed report on the U.S. job market. The S&P 500 climbed 0.6%…

U.S. stocks rose to more records following a mixed report on the U.S. job market.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Friday and topped its prior all-time high set earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% and set its own record, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.

Treasury yields were mixed following the jobs update, which may delay another cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve but does not slam the door on it. The U.S. Labor Department said employers hired fewer workers than economists expected, but the unemployment rate was better than expected.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.82 points, or 0.6%, to 6,966.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.96 points, or 0.5%, to 49,504.07.

The Nasdaq composite rose 191.33 points, or 0.8%, to 23,671.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.32 points, or 0.8%, to 2,624.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 107.81 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 1,121.68 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 435.72 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 116.00 points, or 4.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 120.78 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 1,440.78 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 429.36 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 142.32 points, or 5.7%.

