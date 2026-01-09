Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.45 a bushel. Mar. wheat fell by 1.75 cents at $5.18 a bushel. Mar. oats lost 4 cents at $3.04 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 1.5 cents at $10.49 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle lost 1.12 cents at $2.34 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.87 cents at $3.61 a pound. Feb. hogs rose by 0.12 cent at $.85 a pound.

