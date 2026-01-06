Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.25 cent at $4.44 a bushel. Mar. wheat lost 2.25 cents at $5.11 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.07 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 1.5 cents at $10.47 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.2 cent at $2.37 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.12 cents at $3.62 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 0.15 cent at $.86 a pound.

