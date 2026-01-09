Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was down 0.75 cent at $4.45 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 1.75 cents at $5.20 a bushel. Mar. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.08 a bushel. Jan. soybeans gained 0.5 cent at $10.47 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off 0.37 cent at $2.35 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.62 a pound. Feb. hogs fell by 0.5 cent at $.85 a pound.

