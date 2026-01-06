Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 0.5 cent at $4.44 a bushel. Mar. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.13 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 2 cents at $3.06 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 1 cent at $10.48 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose by 0.6 cent at $2.36 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 2.3 cents at $3.61 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.55 cent at $.86 a pound.

