Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 7.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn gained 7.25 cents at $4.45 a bushel. Mar. wheat rose by 5.75 cents at $5.13 a bushel. Mar. oats rose by 7 cents at $3.05 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 10.5 cents at $10.47 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was down 0.48 cent at $2.36 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.5 cents at $3.59 a pound. Feb. hogs was up 1.82 cents at $.86 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.