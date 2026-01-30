Flagstar Bank: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29…

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29 million.

The Hicksville, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $557 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $534.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $177 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.