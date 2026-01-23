Ericsson: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $910.5 million. On a per-share basis,…

STOCKHOLM (AP) — STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson (ERIC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $910.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stockholm-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The telecommunications equipment provider posted revenue of $7.37 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.91 billion, or 87 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $24.19 billion.

