Can White Noise Help You Sleep Better?

Many Americans are chronically sleep deprived, whether they suffer from insomnia or sleep apnea or are just not able to…

Many Americans are chronically sleep deprived, whether they suffer from insomnia or sleep apnea or are just not able to clock enough hours in bed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 3 American adults doesn’t get enough sleep.

“We are a sleep-deprived nation,” says Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, author of the bestselling book, “From Fatigued to Fantastic.”

Part of the problem is environmental noise, according to a study in Sleep Science, and it can have real physical and psychological consequences, including fatigue, mood and cognitive issues, chronic pain, immune system dysfunction and increased risk of catching viruses, not to mention an average 6.5-pound weight gain and premature aging. Over time it can increase the risk of negative cardiometabolic, psychiatric and social outcomes.

One widely used tool to improve sleep is white noise. But what exactly is it and does it really help you sleep better?

Here, we’ll unpack everything you need to know about white noise and how to leverage it for better sleep.

[READ: Why You’re Waking Up Tired — Even After 8 Hours of Sleep]

What Is White Noise?

White noise is a consistent, static-like sound that contains all audible frequencies at equal intensity.

“Think of it like the sound of a fan or an untuned TV,” says Leah Kaylor, a Pittsburgh-based licensed psychologist who specializes in sleep.

White noise works as a sleep aid because it creates a steady auditory environment that masks background sounds such as traffic, voices, barking dogs or snoring. It’s like a wall of sound that effectively absorbs other sounds, which can prevent sudden noises from waking you up.

“The idea is that your brain gets less ‘startled’ by external sounds because it’s already tuned into a neutral background hum,” explains Kenny Timper, a certified sleep science coach with Sleepopolis, a sleep health information and product testing website based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

[SEE: How to Sleep Better: 14 Proven Methods for Better Sleep]

How White Noise Helps With Sleep

Many people find that white noise helps them sleep more soundly, but the scientific evidence behind it is limited.

One small study found that white noise helped participants fall asleep faster, reducing the time it took to nod off by 38%. A second study, in 2021, found that people in New York City, where there are high levels of environmental noise, believed their sleep improved with the use of white noise. A third study looked at pink noise, which is similar to white noise, finding that it can promote deeper, more restful sleep, including in older adults.

On the flip side, a systematic review published in 2021 in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews showed that the quality of the evidence for white noise to improve sleep was very low despite its widespread use. The review called for further research with objective sleep measures to more precisely determine whether white noise truly aids sleep.

In the meantime, it’s a nonpharmacological intervention that’s relatively easy to implement with few drawbacks, so it can’t hurt and it could very well help.

[READ: Best Over-the-Counter Sleep Aids]

Benefits of White Noise for Sleep

People who find white noise helpful commonly cite these benefits:

— Faster sleep onset and longer sleep duration

— Fewer tinnitus symptoms

— Improved ability to sleep in a noisy environment

— Creation of a stimulus that helps signal the brain it’s time for sleep

Getting good sleep is paramount for all aspects of health and wellness, including:

— Improving concentration, clarity, productivity, judgment and decision-making

— Decreasing risk of mental health conditions such as depression and mood disorders

— Decreasing risk of cardiovascular disease, weight gain, diabetes and hypertension

— Improving physical or athletic performance

[READ: Melatonin vs. Magnesium: Which One Helps You Sleep Better?]

How to Use White Noise Safely

It’s generally considered safe to use white noise overnight, provided you don’t run it at too high a volume. Aim for 70 decibels or less. And to maximize the efficacy of the noise, place it near where sound comes into the room, such as by a window or door.

While there aren’t many side effects to using white noise to sleep, watch out for the following:

— Hearing damage, including tinnitus

— Disrupted sleep or dream activity, as ongoing noise may disrupt normal progression of REM activity in the brain

— Masking sounds you actually need to hear, such as a baby’s cry or an alarm clock

— Developing a dependency. “Over time, some people feel they can’t sleep without it, which can be inconvenient when traveling or sleeping in quiet environments,” Kaylor notes.

White noise for children and infants

White noise is also generally considered safe for babies and children. Some experts, however, have raised concerns about its long-term use because studies suggest that it that may lead to poor hearing, speech and learning outcomes if used incorrectly. It’s best to keep the device at 60 decibels or lower and at least 7 feet away from your child, Teitlebaum says.

Timper adds that white noise can mimic the soundscape of the womb and soothe fussiness, but it’s smart to avoid using it all day and save it for naps and nighttime to keep the association with sleep clear.

[READ: Mouth Taping for Sleep: Safety, Benefits and Risks]

When to avoid white noise

Not everyone responds positively to white noise. Some people find it unpleasant and disruptive. For others, it can trigger symptoms of misophonia, a condition in which certain sounds elicit strong negative emotional reactions.

If you’re not sure whether white noise right for you, try using it for a couple of nights — you can buy a dedicated white noise machine or use an app on your phone. If it’s not helping, discontinue use and focus on other interventions, such as modifying the temperature in the room, ensuring that it’s dark and blocking out as much sound as possible.

[READ: What Is Brown Noise? 3 Potential Benefits]

Alternative Options: Pink and Brown Noise

There are several different colors of noise that can be useful for sleeping. It’s a spectrum, and each one has applications for specific situations. Some people simply prefer one color over another. Here, Kaylor explains what makes each one unique:

— White noise features equal intensity across all frequencies. It sounds sharp and static-like.

— Pink noise is more balanced and emphasizes lower frequencies. This makes it sound more like steady rain or wind.

— Brown noise, which is also called red noise, has a deeper, bass-heavy sound that’s similar to thunder or ocean waves. It’s called brown noise because its signal looks like the pattern of particle movement in liquid called Brownian motion.

“Some people find brown and pink noise more relaxing because they’re less sharp,” Timper explains.

But, he adds, “there’s no universal ‘best’ sound for sleep; it depends on what your brain finds calming.”

Other noise types

Pink, brown and white noise are the most common types of noise, but you may also come across these noise colors:

— Green noise focuses on a narrower band of mid-range frequencies that are often associated with natural sounds, such as gentle rain or a waterfall.

— Blue noise, also called azure noise, features higher frequencies with a consistent, steady sound that’s sometimes described as a bright, sharp hissing or buzzing. It’s sort of the opposite of brown noise because it has more treble frequencies than bass. It’s not widely used for sleep but has many sound engineering applications.

— Gray noise is similar to pink noise and is used sometimes to treat tinnitus.

— Black noise is pure silence.

How to Use White Noise Effectively

White noise can be a helpful part of a good sleep routine.

“But it’s not a magic fix,” Timper notes.

To get the biggest benefit from a white noise machine, it’s important to look at your sleep from all angles, including your stress levels, screen time, caffeine and bedtime habits, says Livvi DiCicco, a certified sleep science coach with Mattress Clarity, a mattress testing and review company based in Austin, Texas.

“Tools like white noise can support better sleep, but long-term fixes usually come from dialing in your routine and managing your nervous system,” DiCicco explains.

Good sleep hygiene entails:

— Setting consistent sleep and wake times. Over time, your body and brain will get used to the rhythm of the routine, which can make it easier to fall asleep when you go to bed and easier to wake up when it’s time.

— Removing screens from the bedroom. Your bedroom should be reserved for sleep and sex. What’s more, the blue light from screens can stimulate the brain and contribute to wakefulness.

— Cooling the room. A cooler ambient temperature tends to promote better sleep, so turn the thermostat down a few degrees — ideally between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit — before bed.

— Taking a warm bath at bedtime. Warm water before bed can help relax your body and promote the release of melatonin to make you sleepy.

— Darkening the room. Add blackout curtains or shades to prevent light leakage into your room.

— Trying CBT. Cognitive behavioral therapy can help you reframe anxieties around sleep and address any underlying mental health issues that may be contributing to sleep disruption.

— Trying melatonin. The hormone melatonin is released when it’s dark out and decreases when it’s light. It can help promote better, more sustained sleep. It’s available as a dietary supplement, which can help some people get better sleep. It may be more helpful for older adults, as the natural production of melatonin tends to decline with age.

Good sleep hygiene also means taming chronic stress, which can aggravate insomnia, Teitlebaum notes. So try to practice all of the stress management techniques you’ve learned to help you get better sleep. Focus on:

— Improving your diet. Deficiencies in certain nutrients, including magnesium and vitamins C, D, E and some of the B vitamins, can all impact sleep quality.

— Avoiding eating big meals, drinking alcohol or consuming caffeine and other substances before bed

— Practicing meditation and mindfulness

— Exercising regularly

How to Choose a White Noise Machine or App

With so many white noise machines and smartphone apps on the market now, just about anyone can bring white noise into the bedroom to ensure a better night’s sleep.

A lot of it comes down to personal preference and trial and error, DiCicco says.

“Some machines include nature sounds or other noise colors — test them out to see what your brain likes best. Simpler is usually better,” she adds.

When choosing the best machine for your needs, focus on options that provide good quality, value, portability and any other features you may be looking for, such as:

— Adjustable volume

— A variety of sounds, including different colors of noise and settings that mimic fan, ocean or nature sounds

— A sleep timer or programmable auto-off settings

With any machine you might be considering, make sure the sound loops smoothly.

“If there’s a noticeable break or pattern, it can become distracting rather than soothing,” Timper says.

When to Consult a Health Care Professional

For some people, a white noise machine or app can make a world of difference. But if you’ve tried it and you’re still struggling to get to sleep or stay asleep, it might be time to talk with your health care provider about possible causes.

In some cases, an underlying, undiagnosed medical issue, such as sleep apnea or anxiety, must be addressed medically before you’ll see any substantial improvement in sleep quality.

“If you’re struggling to fall or stay asleep at least three nights a week for over a month, it’s time to talk with a professional,” Kaylor advises.

Other signs and symptoms that might prompt a conversation with your health care provider include:

— Feeling excessively tired during the day

— Relying heavily on alcohol, melatonin or other substances to get to sleep

— Experiencing anxiety around bedtime, racing thoughts or frequent nightmares

Start by talking with your primary care provider. They may refer you to a sleep specialist for a sleep study. During a sleep study, you’ll go to bed in a setting where you can be monitored and observed.

Depending on the specific nature of your sleep disturbances, treatment can range from talk therapy and adding a bedtime routine to taking medications or using a CPAP device. Also called continuous positive airway pressure machines, a CPAP device is worn as a mask while you sleep to keep your airway open if you have sleep apnea.

In all cases, talking with a doctor can help you get to the root of the issue so you can get better rest going forward.

“Better sleep is absolutely within reach, but it’s about developing a holistic plan to improve sleep, not just adding one tiny thing to your routine,” Kaylor notes.

More from U.S. News

NAD+ Therapy: The Secret to Anti-Aging? Benefits, Side Effects and Safety

Yoga for Arthritis

Best Vitamins and Supplements Recommended by Pharmacists

Can White Noise Help You Sleep Better? originally appeared on usnews.com