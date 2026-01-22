BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $59.5 million. The…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $59.5 million.

The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.75 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $240.6 million, or $7.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $690.6 million.

BancFirst shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $117.36, a decrease of nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANF

