Alaska Air: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $21 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.63 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $100 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $14.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Alaska Air expects its results to range from a loss of $1.50 per share to a loss of 50 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $6.50 per share.

Alaska Air shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $48.86, a decline of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALK

