AAR: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $34.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $795.3 million in the period.

AAR shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $89.49, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR

