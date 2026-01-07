7 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Buy

Investing in high-risk but high-reward stocks can give many people heartburn. Companies with uncertain futures thanks to innovative technologies that…

Investing in high-risk but high-reward stocks can give many people heartburn. Companies with uncertain futures thanks to innovative technologies that could result in either a boom or a bust can be volatile, and it’s not uncommon for a stock to jump double digits only to lose just as much in short order.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

When these businesses succeed, however, early investors may reap significant gains. Any investment requires a clear understanding of potential losses and risks, but that’s particularly true for highfliers.

The following seven high-risk, high-reward stocks to buy in 2026 have all more than tripled in the last 12 months. Furthermore, each is valued at $500 million or more, meaning they’re not tiny, fly-by-night operations. However, there is still the potential for a big downside move if things go south, so investors should tread carefully with these fast-moving companies:

Stock Market value 12-month return* Electrovaya Inc. (ticker: ELVA) $500 million 310% FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) $28.8 billion 211% Hecla Mining Co. (HL) $18.9 billion 432% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) $18.7 billion 253% Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) $26.9 billion 400% Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) $1.7 billion 302% TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) $10 billion 297%

*Through Jan. 27.

Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA)

12-month return: 310% Market value: $500 million

A company riding the electric vehicle revolution, Electrovaya specializes in lithium-ion batteries, energy management systems, and related products and services. Formerly known as Electrofuel, Electrovaya is a small company but is already profitable while some of its peers are still struggling to drive bottom-line results. Despite the recent end of EV subsidies in the U.S., ELVA has carved out a profitable niche as a service provider for next-generation technology that should endure regardless of which vehicle models are in favor. Still, while profitable now, the company remains small and carries significant risks as the industry evolves.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI)

12-month return: 211% Market value: $28.8 billion

FTAI is an incredibly unique company that leases and maintains a fleet of more than 100 commercial aircraft and over 300 airplane engines. A leader in MRE — maintenance, repair and exchange — in the aviation industry, FTAI acts as a middleman that simplifies operations for aircraft carriers and shipping companies. Considering the significant upfront expense of adding new planes, there is a clear niche for this business. As proof, revenue is expected to surge nearly 50% in fiscal 2025 and another 25% in fiscal 2026. That said, FTAI remains reliant on the cyclical travel and logistics trends of its partners, so investors must have faith that the company will keep flying in 2026.

Hecla Mining Co. (HL)

12-month return: 432% Market value: $18.9 billion

Hecla is a precious metals company that has been operating since 1891. Its mines are primarily located in the United States and Canada, with its flagship project being the Greens Creek mine in southeast Alaska. Silver and gold are its primary outputs, and recent commodity price trends have strongly favored HL stock. Gold soared more than 60% last year, more than doubling the returns of the S&P 500, while silver prices more than doubled. Hecla has benefited from operational leverage as a relatively small miner that can ramp up production quickly, making it a high-risk stock after its recent run — but one with the potential for continued outperformance.

[READ: 7 Best Silver ETFs to Buy]

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

12-month return: 253% Market value: $18.7 billion

In an age of geopolitical uncertainty, Kratos has become a go-to stock for many investors. A major buildout over the last year includes a new manufacturing facility in Maryland and plans for another 40,000-square-foot facility in Alabama announced just this year. Analysts are projecting more than 15% revenue growth when Kratos’ fiscal 2025 numbers are finalized, followed by 20% growth in fiscal 2026. If and when the global environment stabilizes or overall federal defense spending rolls back, KTOS could face headwinds. For now, however, this stock appears to offer a compelling high-risk, high-reward opportunity in the months ahead.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

12-month return: 400% Market value: $26.9 billion

Lumentum manufactures and sells photonic products, primarily data center chips and fiber-optic lasers. Incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in California, the company sits at the center of the AI revolution, helping build the infrastructure required for the next stage of the digital economy. The proof is in the fundamentals, with fiscal 2026 revenue growth projected at more than 60% and earnings expected to more than double year over year. Lumentum is not a money-losing startup, but after a significant run, questions remain about whether the valuation has become a bit too rich. Still, as with many artificial intelligence stocks, the bottom has yet to drop out, and further gains may lie ahead.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE)

12-month return: 302% Market value: $1.7 billion

Monte Rosa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines for the treatment of various cancers, cardiovascular disorders and inflammatory diseases. Incorporated in 2019, the company is not yet profitable. However, there is significant upside potential if its treatments continue to perform well in clinical trials and advance toward commercialization. The catchy ticker symbol reflects its proprietary “molecular glue degrader” technology, which binds to and rewires proteins to help the body selectively fight disease. Monte Rosa is currently running trials for autoimmune and immunology indications and has secured a $150 million partnership with pharmaceutical heavyweight Novartis AG (NVS), which could drive continued gains if development efforts succeed.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI)

12-month return: 297% Market value: $10 billion

TTM is an electronics components specialist focused on radio-frequency components and printed circuit boards. It is a key supplier for maritime surveillance and weather radar systems and has established a profitable, specialized niche following recent acquisitions, including Tyco PCG, ViaSystems and Telephonics. Beyond aerospace and maritime applications, TTM is expanding into data center computing, driven by broad-based demand for connectivity and advanced circuitry. The company is delivering consistent double-digit revenue growth, but after its rapid ascent, much of its future success may already be priced in. That makes TTMI a high-flying but high-risk stock for 2026.

[READ: 9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years]

More from U.S. News

4 Best Copper ETFs to Buy

Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and ETFs to Buy

7 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/28/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.