What to Know About College Winter and Summer Terms

While you could spend the long winter and summer terms vacationing or catching up on sleep, you may want to consider using that downtime to earn college credit.

“Summer and winter are shortened terms that offer students flexible options to get ahead or catch up on their coursework,” says Jacob Wierson, director of the Office of Summer and Extended Studies at Saint Louis University in Missouri.

Winter holidays generally last between three and six weeks while summer vacation is typically about three months, but the lengths vary among schools.

Whether you want to retake a course or get ahead, here’s what to know when taking classes during breaks.

How Summer and Winter Terms Work

Summer and winter terms offer shortened online, hybrid or in-person courses. The number of credit hours allowed per session can vary.

“The big difference between winter and summer courses and fall and spring courses is that they are shorter and thus more intensive when offered outside of the traditional semesters,” says John Olerio, executive director for summer sessions, winter J term and strategic initiatives at the University of Rhode Island.

Saint Louis University’s winter session, for instance, is a four-week, online, self-paced session from mid-December through mid-January. In the summer, the school offers more than 11 sessions where students can take courses in sessions that last three, four, five, six, eight or 12 weeks, Wierson says.

“The courses offered in summer and winter are classes that students need, from core classes to general electives to higher-level coursework for juniors and seniors,” he says.

Since class offerings are generally limited during winter and summer sessions, students may also have the option of taking classes for credit at another institution, experts say.

“All students should check in with their advisers to ensure the course is applicable for their program, especially students visiting from another institution,” says Kirsten Tripodi, director of summer and winter sessions and early college programs at Montclair State University in New Jersey.

Academic Expectations and Workload

Courses offered during both terms are academically equivalent to fall and spring courses, experts say. Students can earn the same credits in less time.

“To maintain academic integrity and identical credits, course objectives and faculty closely mirror traditional semester offerings,” says Mick Pigott, executive director of the Office of Summer and Winter Programs at the University of Connecticut.

But there are differences, such as in the intensity of the courses, he says. Courses are offered at a faster pace, and often with daily assignments and more frequent quizzes or exams. Shorter sessions mean material is covered “two to four times faster than a typical 14-week semester,” Pigott says.

Courses require more discipline and time commitment, “which is why students are limited in the number of credits they can enroll in during any given summer session,” he says.

The courses offer flexibility and accessibility, but students should still plan in advance.

“Students who are considering summer and winter enrollment should take stock of their commitments outside of academics prior to committing,” Olerio says.

International Students

International undergraduates on an F-1 student visa must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours per term during the academic year to meet the full-time enrollment requirement. At some schools, winter or summer credits may count toward fall or spring semester credits for full-time status.

Students can take summer or winter classes at another university if the course load counts as full time and they notify their home school to update their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System record, experts say.

“Taking in-person courses is often convenient and preferable because they can benefit from in-state tuition rates while advancing their studies, especially if traveling back home is difficult,” Pigott says.

However, online courses have restrictions.

“Limits exist on how many online courses can count toward a student’s full-time eligibility, so international students should consult their international advisers to ensure they stay within immigration guidelines,” Pigott says.

He also notes that some countries, such as China, have firewall restrictions that can prevent or limit access to online classes.

Experts advise international students to check each institution’s visa policies before enrolling in winter or summer terms.

Cost and Financial Aid

Consider tuition costs and financial aid options to determine if taking summer or winter term courses is worth the investment.

“Most financial aid is available to students for summer sessions, though governmental rules apply,” Tripodi says. “In some cases, there is a minimum credit requirement, while in other instances aid may be prorated.”

Experts recommend students always check with their school’s financial aid office.

“Summer and winter courses add to students’ tuition fee bills,” Pigott says. “Although specifics vary by institution. UConn’s summer course rates match those of the regular academic year.”

However, at the University of Rhode Island, winter and especially summer tuition rates “are significantly reduced from our fall and spring per-credit rates,” Olerio says. Pell Grant-eligible students can use that funding toward URI summer enrollment, he says.

Similarly, Saint Louis University offers reduced tuition for winter and summer terms.

“The goal is to be student-centered, offering the in-demand courses that students need in these shortened sessions at an affordable tuition rate,” Wierson says.

Experts say students should also consider housing and meal costs during summer and winter terms, as some schools provide limited dining service and may charge an additional fee.

Why Take Winter or Summer Courses?

Any student can benefit from taking winter or summer courses, experts say.

“These concentrated sessions provide an excellent opportunity for students to focus on particularly challenging courses,” Tripodi says. “Since students can dedicate their attention to just one class, they’re better able to master the content.”

These academic terms can be especially beneficial for students who had difficulty with a course and must retake it, or those who changed majors or transferred from another school who want to graduate on time, Pigott says.

Many students, particularly juniors and seniors, take winter and summer courses “to free up their fall and spring schedules to engage in internships, professional development opportunities and complete their capstone projects,” Wierson says.

Taking courses can be worth it for students trying to graduate early and for “international students and athletes who remain on campus during breaks due to practices or circumstances and need to take courses to maintain eligibility,” Pigott says.

Before enrolling, experts advise students to evaluate whether they need time to recharge before taking on more classes.

“After the stress of midterms and finals, intersession courses can be intense,” Pigott says. “For some, it might be better to focus on family, friends, a job or themselves during the break to avoid burnout.”

