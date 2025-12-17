These Credit Cards Offer the Chance at World Cup Tickets

Are you a soccer fan looking to score tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup? For a limited time, new…

Are you a soccer fan looking to score tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup? For a limited time, new applicants approved for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card or the Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card will have special access to purchase up to two tickets — but only while supplies last.

Everything You Need to Know

You must be a new applicant between Dec. 4, 2025, through Jan. 5, 2026, to be eligible to purchase FIFA World Cup tickets. Eligible cardholders will receive an email on Feb. 10, 2026, at approximately 12 p.m. Eastern Time from Bank of America with a one-time use link to the FIFA ticketing website. Tickets will only be available while supplies last and will require a Visa card to purchase. Tickets may not be offered for every match.

You will need to set up a FIFA ID if you do not already have one, so Bank of America recommends doing this step in advance to save time in the checkout process.

If you’re not quite sure which card to apply for, neither card charges an annual fee, and both offer a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. You’ll also get a 0% introductory annual percentage rate on purchases and balance transfers for 15 billing cycles. After that, pay 17.74% to 27.74% variable APR on purchases.

The main difference between the two cards is how you’ll earn on spending. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card earns 3% cash back in the category of your choice, plus an additional 3% for the first year. Potential categories include gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, cable, streaming, internet and phone plans; dining; travel; drugstores and pharmacies; and home improvement and home furnishings. The card’s cash back bonus category can be changed each calendar month. You’ll also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. All other purchases receive 1% cash back.

However, you’ll only earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.

The Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card is less complicated. It earns unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases for the first year, then unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases after your first year.

If you’re a Bank of America® Preferred Rewards customer, you can earn 25% to 75% more cash back on every purchase, depending on your level of membership. Note that Preferred Rewards bonuses are not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.

Alternative Cards to Consider

Not a FIFA fan but still want to earn cash back? Consider the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, which earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, on U.S. online retail purchases and at U.S. gas stations on up to $6,000 per year, then 1% thereafter. You’ll pay no annual fee for this card, and cardholders will also enjoy an introductory APR of 0% on purchases for 15 months. After that, the APR is 19.49% to 28.49% variable. See Rates & Fees

Love booking fun activities? The Chase Sapphire Reserve® allows cardholders to get up to $300 in statement credits annually for StubHub and Viagogo purchases through Dec. 31, 2027. However, this card is probably a better fit for frequent travelers who can maximize all of its perks, as it comes with a hefty $795 annual fee.

