How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 12/26/2025

Stocks closed slightly lower as investors returned from the Christmas holiday.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq all fell less than 0.1% Friday.
Trading was light with institutional investors largely closed out for the year. With three trading days left, the S&P 500 has climbed nearly 18% this year.
Gold and silver prices continued to rise, with silver up nearly 8% due to supply constraints. Shares of Target rose after news of an activist investor stake.
U.S. crude oil fell 2.8%, while Treasury yields held steady. Markets in several countries remained closed.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 2.11 points, less than 0.1%, to 6,929.94
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.19 points, less than 0.1%, to 48,710.97.
The Nasdaq composite fell 20.21 points, or 0.1%, to 23,593.10.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.74 points, or 0.5%, to 2,534.35.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 95.44 points, or 1.4%.
The Dow is up 576.08 points, or 1.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 285.48 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 4.92 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 1,048.31 points, or 17.8%.
The Dow is up 6,166.75 points, or 14.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 4,282.30 points, or 22.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 304.19 points, or 13.6%.
