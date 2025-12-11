Clutter takes on many forms — physical, digital or even mental and emotional. “Clutter refers to having more items than…

Clutter takes on many forms — physical, digital or even mental and emotional.

“Clutter refers to having more items than we need or can reasonably use, causing them to occupy too much space, both physically and emotionally,” says Patrice Le Goy, an international psychologist, licensed marriage and family therapist and host of the “Like-Minded with Dr. Patrice” podcast.

If you’re already overloaded with stress from work, relationships and world events, excess clutter of any kind can amplify feelings of overwhelm.

“Clutter typically disrupts your peace of mind,” says Angela Williams, a licensed therapist and coach.

Managing all forms of clutter can improve your mental clarity and have a positive impact on your emotional well-being.

How Clutter Affects Mental Health

Clutter doesn’t just bombard your physical space and email inbox. It can also take a toll on your mental health.

“Clutter can serve as a distraction and negatively impact focus,” Williams says. “It’s often a visual reminder of unfinished tasks.”

Experts say clutter can contribute to the following emotions:

— Distress

— Guilt

— Anger

— Anxiety

— Irritability

— Mental fatigue

— Hopelessness

“Clutter can also lead to feelings of shame, overwhelm and distraction,” Le Goy says. “It can create a constant sense of being ‘behind’ or out of control. Over time, it can hurt your self-esteem, relationships and overall sense of well-being.”

Types of Clutter

Clutter takes on many forms. The most common include:

— Physical. When you hear the word “clutter,” physical objects are usually the first to come to mind. This is when clothes, books, papers, magazines, old furniture and trinkets take up space in your home, whether on the floor, in your closet or other spaces where items shouldn’t be piling up.

— Emotional. These are emotions, beliefs or thoughts that cloud your judgment and sap your energy. Emotional clutter can impact your relationship with yourself and others by creating stress, anxiety or feelings of overwhelm.

— Digital. Digital clutter — including overflowing inboxes, endless app notifications and disorganized files — demands our attention. If not addressed, it can disrupt your focus and create a state of mental busyness, even if you want to disconnect and be “offline.”

— Social. Maintaining relationships or social obligations can feel draining and can impact our emotional and mental well-being. This is especially the case if those connections you’re nourishing are misaligned, inauthentic or don’t serve you.

How Does Clutter Accumulate?

Clutter doesn’t just appear out of nowhere — it slowly builds over time for a variety of reasons.

Decision fatigue

Being indecisive on whether to keep, use or get rid of something can lead to a delay in decision-making and clutter piling up as a result.

For some people, the idea of deciding to part ways with something is so overwhelming that it can lead to junk accumulating.

“Avoidance and procrastination are protective mechanisms the brain uses to try to shield you from the potential pain or stress of having to sort through something, especially if there’s an emotional labor component,” Williams says.

Emotional attachment

Sometimes, people collect items due to their sentimental value.

“If they’ve experienced loss, it may make them feel more secure,” Le Goy says.

Shopping addiction

Uncontrolled shopping habits can significantly contribute to the accumulation of physical clutter.

“Just like any other form of addiction, it can take over people’s lives,” Le Goy says.

Stress and burnout

Because cleaning becomes a low priority when you’re stressed or burned out, it can be easy for items to build up in places they’re not supposed to be. (This can also look like not sorting through emails and deleting junk mail, for example.)

“During times of high stress or emotional exhaustion, it can be difficult to maintain a tidy space,” says Karishma Patel Buford, a psychologist and the chief people officer at Spring Health.

Lack of an organizational system

“Without a clear storage system or lack of space, belongings can easily pile up and create clutter,” Buford says.

This can make it even more challenging or overwhelming to stay on top of daily organization.

How to Recognize When Clutter Is Impacting Your Mental Health

There are a few telltale signs that indicate clutter is having a negative impact on your mental well-being. These include.

— Feeling tense or overwhelmed when you enter a specific room

— Avoiding cluttered spaces

— Feeling shame when you look at cluttered spaces (digital and physical)

— Having issues sleeping thinking about the clutter

— Fearful of inviting guests over due to the clutter

— Constantly thinking about clutter

Strategies to Reduce Clutter to Promote Mental Health

Experts say these decluttering techniques can help you regain control of your mental well-being.

1. Practice self-compassion

It can be easy to feel ashamed of yourself for having clutter of any kind. But harping on yourself won’t help you get the main job done: removing the clutter from your life. Flipping the narrative and positively talking about yourself can help as you work to get rid of what’s not serving you.

“Acknowledge that decluttering can be difficult, and be patient with yourself,” Le Goy says. “You deserve to feel free from the burden of clutter.”

2. Unsubscribe from email threads, and bookmark important tabs

These days, everything lands in your inbox — from last night’s dinner receipt to your favorite newsletter and work updates. While some emails are worth keeping, marketing messages often aren’t. Unsubscribing from a few can spare you the daily hunt for what actually matters.

The same sentiment applies to all of the tabs you have open on your screen. Ask yourself, do I really need to see all of these right now? What can I save for later?

“Make it a weekly practice to spend 10 or 20 minutes just deleting emails that no longer serve you,” Williams says. “Bookmark tabs that you may want to return to but don’t need right now.”

3. Focus on one thing at a time

When you’re feeling overwhelmed, it can feel like every task has to be resolved right now, which can make it feel impossible to get anything done. The best approach is to break down your decluttering plan, step by step.

“Tackle small areas first,” Buford says. “This can consistently prevent feelings of overwhelm and build momentum.”

4. Understand the root cause of your clutter

This may be the hardest part of the decluttering process. It requires you to look inward and face what’s actually causing you to hold onto excess items, memories, belief systems, text threads — you name it. Understanding why you’ve accumulated this clutter can help you break the cycle.

“Reflect on how clutter has accumulated in your life, so you can avoid repeating the same patterns,” Le Goy says.

5. Introduce calmness into your space

A cluttered environment can throw off your sense of calm. Refresh your bedroom, office or any messy space by bringing in things like a diffuser, art you love or framed pictures of loved ones, for example.

“It’s important to design your environment with intention by keeping things around that create a sense of calmness and purpose for you,” Buford says. “A more mindful space supports better mental health.”

When to Seek Professional Help

If your clutter negatively impacts your relationships, perception of yourself or ability to focus, seeking help from a mental health professional can be life-changing. This is especially important when dealing with emotional clutter; a professional can help you process and understand certain belief patterns and systems.

“People need to know that they are not alone,” Le Goy says.

There are mental health support groups, low-cost therapy options and anonymous help available.

Bottom Line

Clutter can exist on many different planes — physical, emotional, digital and social — all of which can have a negative impact on your mental well-being. Understanding why clutter is accumulating can help you reverse the problem and reclaim a sense of calmness and control. A mental health professional can help give you the tools you need to start decluttering, especially if the above strategies don’t help.

