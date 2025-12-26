Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 1.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn lost 1.5 cents at $4.50 a bushel. Mar. wheat was off 2.25 cents at $5.20 a bushel. Mar. oats gained 4.25 cents at $3.08 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was off 9.25 cents at $10.58 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.55 cent at $2.30 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 0.48 cent at $3.46 a pound. Feb. hogs was unchanged at $.85 a pound.

