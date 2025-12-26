Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Mar. corn was unchanged at $4.51 a bushel. Mar. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.22 a bushel. Mar. oats was off 0.25 cent at $3.04 a bushel. Jan. soybeans was up 3.75 cents at $10.67 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.65 cent at $2.29 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.1 cents at $3.46 a pound. Feb. hogs was down 0.47 cent at $.85 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.