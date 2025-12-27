BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany, Md. 61, Armstrong 47
Annandale 66, Scotland, N.C. 46
Centreville 54, Washington-Liberty 50
Chilhowie 56, Ridgeview 50
Fairfax 58, Wakefield 51
Floyd Central, Ky. 74, Lee High 40
Forest Park 45, Maret, D.C. 41
Frederick, Md. 45, Hayfield 33
Gar-Field 70, Seton School 67
Green Street Academy, Md. 76, Unity Reed 73
Greenfield School, N.C. 62, Petersburg 51
Halifax County 59, Northern Durham, N.C. 46
Henrico 83, Cristo Rey Richmond 70
Herndon 75, C.D. Hylton 66
Highland-Warrenton 59, Southern Durham, N.C. 53
Lake Braddock 66, Loudoun County 43
Manchester 78, West Springfield 47
Meadowbrook 48, Deep Run 44
Oakton 58, Brooke Point 37
Osbourn Park 64, Mountain View 62
Oscar Smith 72, Sussex Central 45
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 64, J.I. Burton 30
Pocomoke, Md. 103, Arcadia 69
Prince Edward County 43, Person, N.C. 41
Ron Brown, D.C. 72, Mount Vernon 64
TJHS 56, Atlee 50
Tuscarora 61, New Town, Md. 51
Wings Academy, N.Y. 69, Evergreen 64
Arby’s Classic=
Gate City 68, Science Hill, Tenn. 52
Hampton, Tenn. 75, Virginia 41
Powell Valley Basketball Classic=
Honaker 95, Rye Cove 92, 4OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
