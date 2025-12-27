BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Allegany, Md. 61, Armstrong 47 Annandale 66, Scotland, N.C. 46 Centreville 54, Washington-Liberty 50 Chilhowie 56, Ridgeview…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany, Md. 61, Armstrong 47

Annandale 66, Scotland, N.C. 46

Centreville 54, Washington-Liberty 50

Chilhowie 56, Ridgeview 50

Fairfax 58, Wakefield 51

Floyd Central, Ky. 74, Lee High 40

Floyd County 74, Lee High 40

Forest Park 45, Maret, D.C. 41

Frederick, Md. 45, Hayfield 33

Gar-Field 70, Seton School 67

Green Street Academy, Md. 76, Unity Reed 73

Greenfield School, N.C. 62, Petersburg 51

Halifax County 59, Northern Durham, N.C. 46

Henrico 83, Cristo Rey Richmond 70

Herndon 75, C.D. Hylton 66

Highland-Warrenton 59, Southern Durham, N.C. 53

Lake Braddock 66, Loudoun County 43

Manchester 78, West Springfield 47

Meadowbrook 48, Deep Run 44

Oakton 58, Brooke Point 37

Osbourn Park 64, Mountain View 62

Oscar Smith 72, Sussex Central 45

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 64, J.I. Burton 30

Pocomoke, Md. 103, Arcadia 69

Prince Edward County 43, Person, N.C. 41

Ron Brown, D.C. 72, Mount Vernon 64

TJHS 56, Atlee 50

Tuscarora 61, New Town, Md. 51

Wings Academy, N.Y. 69, Evergreen 64

Arby’s Classic=

Gate City 68, Science Hill, Tenn. 52

Hampton, Tenn. 75, Virginia 41

Powell Valley Basketball Classic=

Honaker 95, Rye Cove 92, 4OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.