9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

Finding the best growth stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years is no easy task. It starts with a focus on durable businesses with quality operations and strong performance, and then requires making assumptions about long-term trends that will compound this success and continue to deliver outperformance.

As in all investing strategies, a disciplined research process that depends on hard facts is essential. That’s because while market volatility is always a risk, it is all but inevitable over a 10-year time horizon. Investors need to find stocks they can rely on and stay invested in based on long-term growth trends that last.

The following stocks all have a strong history, with more than 10x returns over the past 10 years and current market values of more than $10 billion each. They also each have unique value propositions based on future economic trends that could pay off big-time in the decade to come.

Stock Sector Market capitalization Arista Networks Inc. (ticker: ANET) Technology $160 billion Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Industrials $42 billion Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Consumer defensive $11 billion Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Industrials $33 billion Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HMY) Basic materials $12 billion Natera Inc. (NTRA) Health care $33 billion Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) Technology $4.4 trillion Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Industrials $68 billion Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Technology $204 billion

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

Market value: $160 billion

In an age of rapid artificial intelligence expansion, Arista’s switches and networking equipment have become go-to tools for hyperscalers and data centers seeking fast, reliable connectivity. This specialty doesn’t depend on any specific AI model or use case, making ANET one of the few players poised to ride the megatrend without relying on the success of any particular application. While AI has recently helped lift shares, Arista — founded in 2004 — has a long track record of innovation. The stock has rewarded long-term investors as well, rising 25x over the past decade.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON)

Market value: $42 billion

Law enforcement technology company Axon has delivered 4x returns over the past five years and roughly 30x returns over the past decade, thanks to booming demand for its next-gen equipment and software. Best known for the Taser brand in the U.S., the company has expanded internationally and now offers hardware and cloud-based software that helps officers capture and securely store video from their encounters. With demand for body cams and surveillance tools only increasing, Axon’s leading brand and deep relationships with first responders make it a name to watch.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Market value: $11 billion

Picking any kind of consumer stock as a long-term bet comes with risk, but Celsius is positioned squarely in a megatrend reshaping the beverage industry: “essential energy drinks” that are sugar-free and deliver the same jolt as coffee — minus the bitter, old-school flavor. Despite only going public in 2019, the company is already larger than megabrewer Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP). Even more impressive, shares have surged more than 6,000% since the initial public offering, making CELH one of the best-performing names on Wall Street over the past decade.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX)

Market value: $33 billion

You may not be dazzled by the idea of Comfort Systems — a construction firm specializing in HVAC, plumbing, mechanical systems and electrical installations. But that’s probably because you haven’t seen its stock chart. FIX has soared from under $30 a share 10 years ago to more than $900 today, a run that puts even some tech startups to shame. Though it may appear to be a straightforward contractor, with business roughly split between new installations and maintenance work, what makes the company compelling now is its next-gen remote monitoring of power usage, temperature and other factors, as well as its best-in-class setups for cloud computing and AI server rooms that require significant power and cooling. Revenue continues to grow at a double-digit pace, and a strong backlog suggests more to come.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HMY)

Market value: $12 billion

A gold miner might not seem like a long-term growth stock, but Harmony stands apart for several reasons. Gold prices have climbed 130% over the past decade — short of the S&P 500’s roughly 200% gain, but far from stagnant. Meanwhile, HMY shares have skyrocketed more than 30x since 2015, now flirting with $20 after sitting around 80 cents a decade ago. Small materials companies can be risky, but they benefit from “operational leverage,” producing more metal from reserves with only incremental cost increases. With nearly 140 million ounces of reserves, Harmony has a substantial pipeline of future revenue to tap in the years ahead.

Natera Inc. (NTRA)

Market value: $33 billion

Diagnostics specialist Natera represents the high growth potential of health care innovation. The company provides molecular testing services, including a non-invasive prenatal test for assessing unborn babies’ health, a hereditary cancer screening test and other next-generation diagnostics. It went public in 2015 at $18 a share with under $200 million in annual revenue. Today, the stock trades above $230, and revenue is projected to reach about $2.6 billion in 2026. With unique offerings and limited direct competition, Natera is a compelling long-term health care growth story.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market value: $4.4 trillion

Let’s face it: Even after recent volatility and talk of a potential AI bubble on Wall Street, shares of NVDA are still up by a staggering amount. The stock has nearly doubled since Jan. 1, and long-term gains remain jaw-dropping — up more than 1,200% over the past five years and an unbelievable 20,000% over the past decade. It’s hard to overstate the potential of this chipmaker, which plays a key role in everything from Bitcoin mining to AI processors to electric vehicle hardware. NVDA sits at the center of multiple dynamic megatrends, and its share price and sales growth continue to reflect that.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Market value: $68 billion

Quanta is an infrastructure and engineering specialist serving industries from communications to utilities. The firm builds and maintains everything from renewable energy installations and nuclear facilities to fossil fuel pipelines and wireless infrastructure. Despite appearing to be a traditional industrial stock, Quanta is riding major tailwinds from 5G network buildouts and surging long-term energy demand driven by AI. The stock has delivered more than 500% gains in the past five years and a 10-year return exceeding 20x — demonstrating a long history of outperformance.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

Market value: $204 billion

Though the stock has been volatile since its pandemic-era boom and more modest performance in recent years, Shopify is still sitting on four-digit returns over the past decade. It priced at just $17 per share in 2015 and now trades around $150. Shopify has become a go-to technology partner for businesses in the digital age, providing e-commerce infrastructure that helps small- and mid-sized firms sell more effectively online. Its offerings go beyond mobile storefronts, digital payments and loyalty programs to include back-end inventory and sales platforms that support full “omnichannel” integration with brick-and-mortar locations.

