Workday: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $252 million.…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $252 million.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDAY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.