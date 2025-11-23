The difference between a college and a university in the U.S. may not always be apparent, especially to students who…

The difference between a college and a university in the U.S. may not always be apparent, especially to students who grew up in other parts of the world.

The word “college” doesn’t have the same meaning in every country, which can create confusion for students interested in studying in the U.S.

“Back in the 1990s, I attended St. Mary’s Canossian College in Hong Kong, a high school with college in its name,” says Candice Chan, assistant vice president for enrollment management at the University of Tampa in Florida. “I was initially confused about the difference between college and university during my search as an international student for higher education in the U.S.”

This is one reason why some prospective students may pass over U.S. schools that have “college” instead of “university” in their name, admissions experts say. And that could cause some students to miss out on a school that may be a good fit.

While some four-year postsecondary institutions in the U.S. have “college” in their name and others have “university,” both types grant undergraduate degrees.

“The distinction between a college and a university can be confusing,” says Aly Murray, founder and executive director of UPchieve, a nonprofit offering free online tutoring and college counseling for low-income students. Colleges tend to be smaller while universities are typically larger and offer graduate degrees, but the terminology alone “shouldn’t play into a student’s decision,” Murray says.

Here are some things to keep in mind when exploring and comparing U.S. colleges and universities.

What Is a College?

Schools with “college” in their name often are smaller institutions that emphasize undergraduate education, Johanna Fishbein, director of university and college counseling at The American School in Switzerland (TASIS), wrote in an email.

However, there are exceptions. Some colleges, known as liberal arts colleges, give students an education in a broad range of academic areas as opposed to having them specialize early in one particular subject.

[Read: How to Make a College List]

“Although liberal arts colleges do exist in other countries, such as in Europe, they are much less common and they don’t always include the residential community living experiences that you find at American liberal arts schools,” says Hannah Kim, director of international recruitment and admission at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania.

Students also sometimes mistakenly believe liberal arts institutions focus only on the humanities, admissions experts say, but many of these schools also offer degrees in science fields.

Another common misconception is that colleges offer few research opportunities, Fishbein says.

But 65% of Franklin & Marshall students participate in research before they graduate, for example, Kim says.

Another type of college in the U.S. is a community college, a two-year school that grants associate degrees and career-related certificates. Community colleges vary in enrollment and size. Some students start their studies at a community college and then transfer to a four-year college or university to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Pros of a College

Smaller schools have smaller class sizes, more personalized attention, a tighter-knit environment and greater access to faculty, “which can make a big difference for students who need additional support or coaching,” Murray says.

Cons of a College

Smaller colleges may have fewer degree program choices, extracurriculars and campus facilities. The social scene may be less dynamic, with some students struggling to find friends, Murray says.

[Read: Nonacademic Factors to Consider When Choosing a College]

What Is a University?

Schools with “university” in their name tend to be larger institutions that offer a wider variety of undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Public universities are some of the largest schools, sometimes enrolling tens of thousands of students. Typically, these schools are also highly committed to producing research.

But not all schools with “university” in their name are big, says Chelsea Keeney, director of international student recruitment, sponsored students and exchange programs at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Some are relatively small, such as Alaska Pacific University, which enrolls fewer than 500 undergraduates, per U.S. News data.

Also, not all universities are public. Private universities include, among many institutions, most of the Ivy League schools, like Princeton University in New Jersey.

Sometimes adding to misunderstanding is that large universities are often made up of smaller divisions called colleges. Each college has a specific academic focus, such as business, social work or engineering, and in some cases law and medicine.

And liberal arts-type study is not exclusive to small colleges. Universities commonly have a core curriculum for undergraduates that requires students take a variety of general education courses before focusing on their major.

By virtue of their size, large universities tend to offer a wider array of research opportunities than small colleges. “But undergraduate students may need to compete with graduate students for resources and opportunities,” Fishbein notes.

Pros of a University

Larger institutions bring a broader selection of majors, greater research opportunities, more extracurriculars, strong alumni networks and often more career resources, experts say.

Cons of a University

High-enrollment universities and bigger class sizes may be overwhelming and “harder to get individual attention and easier to get lost in the shuffle,” Murray says.

Which Is Better for You, a College or University?

“A good place to start researching is the size of the institution,” Kim says. “Many colleges in the U.S. emphasize small faculty-to-student ratios.”

Most liberal arts colleges have small class sizes that focus on group discussions and class participation rather than larger lecture-style classes common at bigger schools. For example, Franklin & Marshall has a 10:1 faculty-to-student ratio with an average class size of about 17 students, “which creates a close-knit community where students are encouraged to personalize their education experience,” Kim says.

[Read: How to Select an Online College or University]

Researching the type of learning environment at an institution can also be a good starting point, Kim says. “It can also be a good idea to apply to a variety of types of institutions, since you may be surprised by the options and opportunities available that you hadn’t previously considered.”

International students and others who may be unable to visit a school in person can use technology like AI, virtual tours and Zoom interviews to get “a deeper understanding of institutions,” Chan says.

Online info sessions and webinars on admissions, academics and campus life as well as social media to connect with current students and alumni are good resources, Chan says.

Keeney encourages students to put less emphasis on college vs. university and instead focus on program offerings, campus life, costs, scholarships, outcomes, research spending and connection with current students.

“For the best fit of a new student, I recommend reflection on the individual priorities,” Keeney says.

These can include whether the school has faculty-led research opportunities for undergraduates, robust study abroad options and certain degree programs. It also may mean looking at location and proximity to home.

“These attributes are not tied to college vs. university,” Keeney says, “but rather a reflection on a unique student preference.”

More from U.S. News

10 Lesser-Known College Intramural Sports

Boo! Check Out These 9 Haunted Colleges

21 Colleges Near a River or Lake

The Difference Between a College and a University originally appeared on usnews.com