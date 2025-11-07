TaskUs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of…

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — TaskUs Inc. (TASK) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $31.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Braunfels, Texas-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The provider of outsourced digital services posted revenue of $298.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, TaskUs said it expects revenue in the range of $302.4 million to $304.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion.

