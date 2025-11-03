Safety Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Monday reported earnings of $28.3 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Monday reported earnings of $28.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.48 per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $326.6 million in the period.

