Paylocity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $48 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $408.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $405.5 million to $410.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.