Jamf Holding: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) on Monday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $183.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.2 million.

