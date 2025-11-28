How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/28/2025

Wall Street rose for a fifth straight day to put the wraps on a volatile month.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in abbreviated trading Friday and closed out November with a slight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 289 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.7%.
Stocks swooned in mid-month as investors worried stocks boosted by the frenzy around artificial intelligence such as Nvidia had gotten too expensive. Nvidia lost 1.8% Friday and closed the month with a double-digit loss. Stocks rallied over the past week on hopes for another Federal Reserve rate cut next month.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 36.48 points, or 0.5%, to 6,849.09.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 289.30 points, or 0.6%, to 47,716.42.
The Nasdaq composite rose 151 points, or 0.7%, to 23,365.69.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.32 points, or 0.6%, to 2,500.43.
For the week:
The S&P 500 rose 246.10 points, or 3.7%.
The Dow gained 1,471.01 points, or 3.2%.
The Nasdaq rose 1,092.60 points, or 4.9%.
The Russell 2000 added 130.85 points, or 5.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 967.46 points, or 16.4%.
The Dow is up 5,172.20 points, or 12.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 4,054.89 points, or 21%.
The Russell 2000 is up 270.28 points, or 12.1%.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.