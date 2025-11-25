Dick’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $75.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.62 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $4.17 billion in the period.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings to be $14.25 to $14.55 per share.

