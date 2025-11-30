Botox: Uses, Side Effects and Finding a Qualified Provider

You’ve probably heard a lot about Botox, but do you know what it is, how it works and its many…

You’ve probably heard a lot about Botox, but do you know what it is, how it works and its many uses? While it’s known for its cosmetic usage, less common uses for health conditions are gaining popularity.

First and foremost, it’s important to see a qualified professional if you’re thinking about trying Botox. Here is everything else you should know about getting Botox.

What Is Botox?

Botulinum toxin A, often called Botox, is a neurotoxin that comes from the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. Neurotoxins cause damage to the nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord, as well as nerves throughout the body.

The same bacteria that is used to create Botox can cause botulism, which is a rare illness caused by ingesting food contaminated with the bacteria or when a wound becomes infected with the bacteria. Botulism is very serious, and can cause difficulty breathing, paralysis and death.

However, when used in very small amounts under medical supervision, botulinum toxin A doesn’t have the same harmful effects it has when ingested or inside an infected wound.

Botox blocks signals from nerves to the muscles to stop them from contracting as they normally would, therefore preventing or reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in the skin.

Although it’s commonly called by the brand name Botox, there are other products with botulinum toxin A as the active ingredient, including:

— Daxxify (daxibotulinumtoxinA-Ianm)

— Dysport (abobotulinumtoxinA)

— Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA)

— Letybo (letibotulinumtoxinA)

— Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA)

These products have slightly different formulations, but all of them use botulinum toxin A.

Common Botox Procedures

Getting Botox involves the use of small needles injected into the target area. It may take up to a week for the effect you want to take place, and it usually lasts three to four months.

Here are some of the most common ways that Botox is used:

— Crow’s feet. Botox can be used to help lessen those lines around the side of the eyes that may appear when smiling or squinting.

— Forehead. The wrinkles and lines that form on the forehead can be treated with Botox to lessen their appearance.

— Frown lines. Frown lines are the vertical wrinkles that appear between the eyebrows when you frown or scrunch your face while concentrating. These are also called glabellar lines, or 11s. Botox can be used to lessen frown lines.

— Masseter muscles. The masseter muscles are located on each side of your jaw. Some people get Botox for functional reasons, as it can alleviate pain from teeth grinding or temporomandibular disorder (TMJ), as well as cosmetic reasons to help slim the face.

— Neck. Botox can help with several cosmetic concerns in the neck, including neck lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. This is sometimes combined with Botox in the lower jawline for a procedure called the Nefertiti lift, named for the Egyptian queen known for her long, graceful neck.

Preventative Botox

Some patients in their late 20s or early 30s choose to have “preventative Botox” to stop wrinkles that are just starting or that may develop in the future. Although this may help cut down on wrinkles, surgeons well-versed in Botox issue a few cautions:

— See how your parents age. It’s best to look at your parents’ faces to see if certain wrinkle patterns are hereditary. If you see certain patterns you’d like to avoid, then starting Botox at a younger age could be an option.

— Look beyond just Botox. It’s important to discuss with patients all of the factors that may contribute to their skin health, including skin quality, sun damage, diet, drinking, smoking and more.

— Botox requires maintenance. Remember: You may have to keep up with injections for years or decades. The cost of keeping up with Botox injections will add up over time, so it’s important to work that into your budget if you’re considering preventative Botox.

Common Uses and Benefits of Botox

Treatment Area Common Use (Cosmetic/Medical) Typical Duration of Results Key Benefit for Consumer Forehead & Frown Lines Cosmetic (Wrinkles, “11s”) 3–4 months Reduces lines for a smoother, younger appearance. Crow’s Feet Cosmetic (Lines around eyes) 3–4 months Softens lines that appear when smiling or squinting. Masseter Muscles Medical/Cosmetic (Teeth grinding, TMJ, facial slimming) Varies; often 4–6 months Alleviates jaw pain and can slim the lower face contour. Neck (Nefertiti Lift) Cosmetic (Lines, wrinkles, sagging) 3–4 months Creates a tighter, more lifted appearance along the jawline and neck. Chronic Migraines Medical (15+ migraine days/month) Up to 3 months Decreases the frequency and severity of migraine days. Excessive Sweating (Hyperhidrosis) Medical (Underarms, palms, soles) 6–12 months Significantly reduces excessive sweating in treated areas. Overactive Bladder Medical (Incontinence, urgency) Up to 6–10 months Helps relax bladder muscles, reducing incontinence and urgency. Cervical Dystonia Medical (Involuntary neck muscle contraction) About 3 months Relaxes muscles to reduce pain and abnormal head/neck posture.

Botox Treatments For Non-Cosmetic Uses

Although Botox around the face for cosmetic purposes is well-known, there are many other cosmetic and medical uses for it. “It seems to have an endless array of benefits when used correctly,” says Dr. Sara Dickie, a cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon with Sara Surgical Aesthetics + Reconstructive Arts in Morton Grove, Illinois.

Here are some other uses of Botox beyond the common facial cosmetic uses.

— Bladder dysfunction. Botox can help relax the muscles in the bladder, assisting those with incontinence or overactive bladder.

— Blepharoplasm. Botox can help address uncontrollable blinking, or blepharoplasm, when it is injected in the muscles around the eyebrows and eyelids.

— Calf Botox. This can help relax the calf muscles to give them a more slender look.

— Cervical dystonia. Cervical dystonia causes involuntary contractions of the muscles in the neck, leading to headaches, pain and abnormal head and neck postures. Botox injected into the neck muscles can relax the muscles that cause cervical dystonia.

— Chronic migraines. If you have chronic migraines (15 days or more of migraines per month), then Botox is an FDA-approved option to lessen your number of migraine days. It may work by stopping the transmission of chemicals that cause migraine-associated pain. It may also help reduce muscle tension in the head and neck.

— Excessive sweating. Botox can be used on the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet along with the armpits to lessen sweating. Excessive sweating is a condition called hyperhidrosis.

How to Find a Doctor for Botox

Do your research before moving forward with Botox. That’s because not everyone who performs Botox will have the right training and skill. “Stay away from deals that seem too good to be true, and see a professional,” says Dr. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand, a double board-certified dermatologist with HoushmandMD Dermatology in Dallas.

Here are a few steps you can take to choose the right provider:

— Ask about the credentials of the person doing the injections. Look for an MD with specific training in facial aesthetics and how to inject Botox, Dickie advises. This could include specialists in plastic surgery, dermatology, oculoplastics or ENT. It also could be physicians assistants or nurse practitioners who have training for cosmetic injections and the oversight of a medical director. Make sure to look for these credentials also if you’re going to a med spa.

— Do your research on the practice, including reading reviews and news reports. “This past year, there have been several adverse reactions where patients were treated with counterfeit products,” Houshmand says. Also, check before and after photos to make sure you like what you see.

— Think about what may happen if there’s a problem. Your Botox injections will likely go well without any complications. However, if complications occur, you want to work with someone who has the right credentials and track record to help you correct your issue, Dickie says.

— Use the websites from reputable physician organizations to find providers. You can use the U.S. News doctor finder tool to find a dermatologist in your area, or look through professional organizations’ sites, including the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons or the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.

Discuss cost in advance with your provider’s office. The overall cost of Botox will vary depending on how many injections are needed. Some parts of the body require more injections than others.

What to Expect During and After Botox Injections

If you’re considering Botox, you should know what to expect when it’s performed, whether or not there’s any pain and what side effects could occur. Here are a few things to know:

— Your provider may numb the target area with ice or topical lidocaine (an anesthetic) before injections.

— Expect multiple injections, but the needles used are small and should only cause a pinching sensation. “With proper technique, it really shouldn’t hurt that much,” Dickie says.

— You may have some mild redness or swelling that usually resolves within a few hours, says Dr. Marisa Garshick, a dermatologist with MDCS Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery in Englewood, New Jersey and New York City.

— Follow any instructions from your provider on what you should or shouldn’t do in the days following Botox injections. This may include temporarily avoiding exercise or massaging the treatment area for the first 24 hours.

You’ll need to wait up to a week to see the treatment effects. It typically starts to kick in within two to seven days, with the full effect settling around two weeks.

Your emotions will feel the same, such as when you feel angry. However, if you look in the mirror, you may see that your eyebrows (or whatever the target area is, if you had cosmetic facial Botox) don’t move in the same way or with the same strength as they did before.

If you experience any drooping or asymmetry as the Botox settles, follow up with your provider.

“Additionally, if it settles and you’re still noticing more movement than you want, there is always an option to add more,” Garshick adds.

Results from Botox usually last three to four months, but that can vary depending on the treatment area, dosing and patient.

You can decide from that point if you’d like to continue having Botox.

“A common misconception is that once you start doing Botox, you have to continue. That’s not the case,” Garshick says. “If you do Botox and prefer not to do it again, that’s okay and won’t have a negative impact.”

