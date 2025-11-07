7 Best Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $10

A quarterly dividend payment from a high-quality stock may be as close to a sure thing as an investor can…

A quarterly dividend payment from a high-quality stock may be as close to a sure thing as an investor can find on Wall Street. Even during periods of broad market weakness, the lower a stock’s price falls, the higher its dividend yield rises.

Unfortunately, companies often cut their dividend payments as the first line of defense when times get tough, and many dividend stocks priced under $10 may not be safe investments. Investors buying cheap dividend stocks should always take a close look at their business fundamentals. With that said, there can still be diamonds in the rough among the cheaply priced income stocks.

Here are seven of the best dividend stocks under $10, according to Bank of America:

Stock Implied upside* Banco Bradesco S.A. (ticker: BBD) 13% Aegon Ltd. (AEG) 11% Suzano S.A. (SUZ) 80% Gerdau S.A. (GGB) 9% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) 35% Cosan S.A. (CSAN) 36% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) 23%

*From Nov. 25 close.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco is one of Brazil’s largest banks. Bradesco shares have gained about 99% year to date through Nov. 25, the best performance of any stock on this list. Analyst Mario Pierry says Bradesco’s stock is attractively valued and he anticipates ongoing earnings growth as the bank’s management executes its five-year profitability plan. Pierry projects Bradesco’s return on equity will reach its cost of equity by the second half of 2026, which will help the stock’s price-to-book multiple expand to 1.3 over the next 12 months. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $4 price target for BBD stock, which closed at $3.54 on Nov. 25.

Dividend yield: 5.1%

Aegon Ltd. (AEG)

Aegon is a Dutch insurance company that offers insurance, savings, pension, and investment products and services around the world. The company is currently exploring the possibility of relocating its headquarters to the U.S., a process that could take two to three years. Analyst David Barma says a U.S. relocation would help simplify Aegon’s metrics for other American companies, potentially making it a more attractive partner. Barma says Aegon’s management team is focused on improving the company’s quality of capital and reducing its leverage. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $8.56 price target for AEG stock, which closed at $7.72 on Nov. 25.

Dividend yield: 5.7%

Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

Suzano is the largest market pulp producer in the world and is the largest producer of graphic paper in Brazil. Analyst Caio Ribeiro says Suzano’s new Cerrado eucalyptus pulp mill could produce significant financial benefits by increasing capacity and lowering operating costs. Ribeiro says incoming capacity could pressure pulp prices, but a depreciated Brazilian real could offset those pressures. Regardless, he says Suzano’s cost profile allows it to maintain profitability even during cyclical pricing lows. Ribeiro projects a 10% free-cash-flow yield in 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $16 price target for SUZ stock, which closed at $8.87 on Nov. 25.

Dividend yield: 3.7%

Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Gerdau is a Brazilian steel producer that specializes in long steel products and operates throughout the Americas. The company also runs a major scrap metal recycling operation. Ribeiro says Gerdau should benefit from higher U.S. steel prices. At the same time, he says the company’s Brazilian business should soon improve following cost reductions. The company has been reducing capital expenditures, and Ribeiro says Gerdau is on track to grow earnings per share by 34% and reach a 7% free-cash-flow yield in 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $3.80 price target for GGB stock, which closed at $3.49 on Nov. 25.

Dividend yield: 3.2%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Turkcell is the leading mobile network operator in Turkey, and it also has operations in Ukraine, Belarus and Northern Cyprus. The company provides customers with voice, data, TV, and enterprise and consumer services on mobile and fixed networks. Analyst Cesar Tiron says Turkcell management is optimistic that the company can grow revenue above Turkey’s inflation rate in 2026 even in a highly competitive environment. In addition, Tiron says the company’s recent 5G spectrum purchase will add high-quality subscribers and will not impact Turkcell’s dividend. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7.56 price target for TKC stock, which closed at $5.62 on Nov. 25.

Dividend yield: 4.3%

Cosan S.A. (CSAN)

Cosan is a conglomerate based in Brazil that invests in companies that operate in several major areas, including renewable energy, gas and energy, agribusiness, and mining. The stock has a 6.1% dividend yield, the highest on this list. Analyst Isabella Simonato says Cosan’s energy and infrastructure assets are valuable and unique, but the business has taken a hit from higher interest rates. While the company’s high leverage remains a risk, Simonato says Cosan is a high-quality company that is taking steps to improve its balance sheet. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $6.40 price target for CSAN stock, which closed at $4.71 on Nov. 25.

Dividend yield: 6.1%

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy is a U.S. oil and gas drilling company that provides U.S. land-drilling services. The stock is down 28% in 2025, the worst performance on this list. Nevertheless, analyst Saurabh Pant says investors should be buying the dip in Patterson-UTI given the company’s opportunities to improve free cash flow heading into 2026. Pant says the stock is attractively valued, the company’s Drilling & Completions segment has remained profitable, and its capital return program is a large part of the long-term bull thesis for Patterson-UTI. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7 price target for PTEN stock, which closed at $5.71 on Nov. 25.

Dividend yield: 5.6%

Update 11/26/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.