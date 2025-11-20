20 Colleges With Affordable Out-of-State Tuition

These colleges have some of the lowest tuition and fees for out-of-state students The cost of tuition and fees may…

These colleges have some of the lowest tuition and fees for out-of-state students

The cost of tuition and fees may be the biggest barrier for many prospective college students. Somepublic schools offer affordable tuition to in-state students and keep costs low for those from out of state, often through tuition reciprocity agreements. However, the following 20 colleges offer some of the lowest tuition and fees to out-of-state students without special agreements. The list includes several historically Black colleges and universities, and the two most affordable schools for out-of-state students are in North Carolina. The list excludes U.S. service academies, which provide free tuition in exchange for a military obligation following graduation, and colleges in Puerto Rico, which tend to charge a lower amount than schools on the U.S. mainland.

20. Dakota State University (SD)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $13,130

U.S. News rank: 61 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 2,071

19. Northern State University (SD)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $12,287

U.S. News rank: 61 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 1,273

18. Midwestern State University (TX)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $11,900

U.S. News rank: 77 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 4,087

17. West Texas A&M University

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $11,376

U.S. News rank: 50 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 6,723

16. Fayetteville State University (NC)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $10,778

U.S. News rank: 52 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 5,762

15. Southern University and A&M College (LA)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $10,479

U.S. News rank: 395-434, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 6,126

14. Washburn University (KS)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $10,256

U.S. News rank: 74 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 4,562

13. Southeast Missouri State University

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $10,194

U.S. News rank: 68 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 6,373

12. Dickinson State University (ND)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $9,418

U.S. News rank: 41, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 1,090

11. Nicholls State University (LA)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $9,242

U.S. News rank: 64 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 4,740

10. Minot State University (ND)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $9,192

U.S. News rank: 112 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 2,062

9. Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $8,813

U.S. News rank: 81 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 1,482

8. Alcorn State University (MS)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $8,785

U.S. News rank: 45 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 2,363

7. Mississippi University for Women

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $8,747

U.S. News rank: 33 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 1,605

6. Western Carolina University (NC)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $8,685

U.S. News rank: 257 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 9,985

5. Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $8,636

U.S. News rank: 27 (tie), Regional Colleges (West)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): N/A

4. Delta State University (MS)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $8,605

U.S. News rank: 50 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 1,620

3. California State University, Fresno

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $8,224

U.S. News rank: 183 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 21,540

2. Elizabeth City State University (NC)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $8,036

U.S. News rank: 9 (tie), Regional Colleges (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 1,978

1. University of North Carolina at Pembroke

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2025-2026): $7,611

U.S. News rank: 33 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2024): 5,330

Find out more about paying for college

Update 11/10/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.