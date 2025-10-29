Pitney Bowes: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $52 million in…

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $52 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $459.7 million in the period.

Pitney Bowes expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.95 billion.

