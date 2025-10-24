Live Radio
Grupo Televisa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

October 24, 2025, 5:07 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Friday reported a loss of $103.8 million in its third quarter.

The Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The media company posted revenue of $785.3 million in the period.

