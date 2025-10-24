Grupo Televisa: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) on Friday reported a loss of $103.8 million in its third quarter.
The Mexico City-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.
The media company posted revenue of $785.3 million in the period.
