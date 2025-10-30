Builders FirstSource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $122.4 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $122.4 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $15.1 billion to $15.4 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have decreased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.