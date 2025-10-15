15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Investors looking for safety typically gravitate toward the best dividend stocks to buy now. This elite group of income-generating investments…

Investors looking for safety typically gravitate toward the best dividend stocks to buy now. This elite group of income-generating investments features stability and consistency that spans nearly any market environment, providing peace of mind no matter what the future holds.

Dividends aren’t just regular paydays from stocks. They are a tangible representation of consistent profitability, as a company must have a strong foundation of regular revenue and earnings in order to continue to pay back shareholders. And when those dividends are rising over time as profits grow, that’s a big vote of confidence in the long-term potential of a company.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

The following list includes large-cap names with dividends of more than 2.5%, or at least twice the average of the S&P 500 at present. Some have big momentum right now and others are trading at bargain valuations, but all share the potential to deliver powerful income over the long haul:

Stock Market capitalization Dividend yield Sector Ambev S.A. (ticker: ABEV) $35 billion 8.0% Consumer staples American Tower Corp. (AMT) $88 billion 3.6% Real estate AT&T Inc. (T) $178 billion 4.3% Communication services Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) $36 billion 3.3% Utilities Enbridge Inc. (ENB) $104 billion 5.8% Energy Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC) $13 billion 6.6% Real estate General Mills Inc. (GIS) $26 billion 5.0% Consumer staples Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) $150 billion 2.6% Health care Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) $39 billion 4.2% Consumer staples Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) $113 billion 2.8% Industrials Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) $28 billion 3.8% Materials Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) $354 billion 2.8% Consumer staples Prologis Inc. (PLD) $117 billion 3.2% Real estate Southern Co. (SO) $107 billion 3.0% Utilities Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) $165 billion 6.9% Communication services

Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Sector: Consumer staples Dividend: 8% Market cap: $35 billion

Ambev is a leading Latin American producer of beer and soft drinks, distributing Budweiser, Stella Artois, Pepsi, Gatorade and a host of other in-demand beverages. Its dominance in South America makes it uniquely positioned to benefit from a growing middle class and long-term tailwinds in the region. Ambev’s operations are deeply embedded, with roots tracing back to 1885 and long-term distribution deals with the biggest consumer names on the planet. While dividends are irregular, coming twice a year, the annualized yield is currently above all but a handful of S&P 500 components. And for long-term investors who care about diversification, the overseas operations of this consumer stock provide strong income as well as a less-correlated performance to the domestic market.

American Tower Corp. (AMT)

Sector: Real estate Dividend: 3.6% Market cap: $88 billion

American Tower owns and operates more than 148,000 communications sites and data centers worldwide. As data usage continues to soar, AMT’s role in providing key telecom infrastructure remains indispensable. Its dividend has grown fourfold since 2015, demonstrating a commitment to long-term income growth, and as the firm is structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) it must continue to distribute 90% of taxable income to shareholders. With the global rollout of 5G and continued growth of cloud services and artificial intelligence, American Tower has the structure and scale to deliver consistent dividends in any market environment.

AT&T Inc. (T)

Sector: Communication services Dividend: 4.3% Market cap: $178 billion

A cornerstone of U.S. telecommunications since 1882, AT&T continues to deliver consistent performance and dividends. After spinning off its media assets in 2022, the company has streamlined its operations and cut total debt from $170 billion to about $120 billion. This disciplined focus on its wireless and broadband businesses has helped stabilize cash flow and set the stage for future dividend growth. With payouts consuming only half of earnings, AT&T’s 4.3% yield looks sustainable — and potentially poised to rise. As connectivity becomes more essential than ever, AT&T remains a trusted income play.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Sector: Utilities Dividend: 3.3% Market cap: $36 billion

The dominant energy provider in the New York City metro area, ConEd serves more than 3.5 million electricity and 1.1 million natural gas customers. Utility stocks have long been prized by income investors for their reliability, and ED exemplifies that with more than 50 consecutive years of dividend increases. What’s more, shares have climbed 25% this year as investors continue to bank on the growth of electricity use in the age of energy-intensive artificial intelligence. This near-term growth trend coupled with the near-monopolistic power of a regional utility makes ConEd one of the safest long-term income plays on the market.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

Sector: Energy Dividend: 5.8% Market cap: $104 billion

Canada’s Enbridge is a global leader in midstream energy infrastructure, operating pipelines, terminals and storage facilities that transport oil and gas across North America. This business model is distinct from upstream exploration and downstream sales of refined fuels to end-users. And while the margins aren’t as generous as drillers that can soar when crude oil soars, the business is much more stable as it is insulated from the ups and downs of commodity prices. ENB generates stable revenue that fuels a generous and consistent dividend yield. Thanks to strategic acquisitions, including the 2024 purchase of a trifecta of natural gas assets previously owned by utility giant Dominion Energy Inc. (D), Enbridge is one of the largest and most stable midstream energy stocks out there.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (DOC)

Sector: Real estate Dividend: 6.6% Market cap: $13 billion

Though one of the smallest stocks on this list, Healthpeak is a real estate company that specializes in senior living facilities, life science labs and medical office space. The reliable tenants at these sites drive a yield that is roughly five times that of the average S&P 500 stock at present. The firm closed a merger with Physicians Realty Trust at the beginning of 2024 and has struggled a bit since then because of concerns over its debt load and the comparatively high interest rate environment. But with a current portfolio of almost 280 properties and long-term demographic tailwinds supporting the growth of the health care sector, DOC remains an entrenched dividend payer that could be a bargain right now at current levels.

General Mills Inc. (GIS)

Sector: Consumer staples Dividend: 5% Market cap: $26 billion

General Mills is the consumer brand company behind Cheerios cereals, Betty Crocker baking products and Yoplait yogurt, among other famous foodstuffs. When times get tough for consumers, they tend to cut back on luxuries like eating out and travel and instead stay closer to home with comfort food. That makes General Mills a go-to defensive investment that does quite well even when other stocks suffer during a spending drought. With a strong market position thanks to extensive brand reach, GIS has remarkably consistent revenue and profitability that fuels strong, reliable dividends.

[Read: 7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever]

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Sector: Health care Dividend: 2.6% Market cap: $150 billion

Gilead is a next-gen pharmaceutical company that focuses on dynamic areas of drug research such as COVID and cancer. Not only are these incredibly important areas for fighting chronic disease, they are also profitable treatments that have consistent sales from patients who will cut back on any other expenses before they have to shortchange their health. What’s more, an aging global population is fueling growing health care demand that makes Gilead’s treatments increasingly in-demand. In the first quarter, Gilead increased its quarterly dividend to 79 cents per share, making payouts roughly double their level in 2015. This blend of innovation and income makes GILD a top health care dividend play.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB)

Sector: Consumer staples Dividend: 4.2% Market cap: $39 billion

Kimberly-Clark is well known for its consumer brands that include Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex and Depends sanitary products and Kleenex, Scott and Cottonelle personal paper products. These are mainstays of any household budget, and see incredibly reliable sales even in a rough economic environment. That makes KMB a blue-chip stock that can deliver regardless of the macroeconomic environment. Kimberly-Clark boasts a history of more than 50 consecutive annual dividend increases, proving its long-term commitment to shareholders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT)

Sector: Industrials Dividend: 2.8% Market cap: $113 billion

Lockheed is one of the most dominant names in aerospace, and is the defense company behind iconic war machines including the F-117 stealth fighter, the F-16 Fighting Falcon and the massive C-130 Hercules military transport plane. And amid the recent geopolitical unrest in the Middle East and Ukraine, the appeal of LMT is obvious. It’s also worth noting that the Department of Defense and related contracts are not on the chopping block the same way other federal spending is in Washington right now. With a dividend payout that is more than double the amount paid in 2015, Lockheed is a leader in its field and boasts an enviable history of dividend growth.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Sector: Materials Dividend: 3.8% Market cap: $28 billion

As the world’s leading fertilizer producer, Nutrien plays a crucial role in global food security. With 2,000 locations across multiple continents, the company is benefitting from the long-term tailwinds created by population growth. And in the near term, NTR is seeing significant growth thanks to an inflationary environment that is prompting farmers to do everything they can to increase crop yields. Shares have surged 30% in 2025 as a result, more than doubling the performance of the S&P 500 in the same period, and an above-average dividend on top of that makes NTR a top dividend stock.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Sector: Consumer staples Dividend: 2.8% Market cap: $354 billion

The iconic Procter & Gamble is one of the largest consumer products companies on Wall Street. It boasts a portfolio that includes Gillette shaving products, Tide and Downy detergents, Crest dental products, Bounty and Charmin paper products, and a host of other goods. And it’s not just U.S. shoppers who are loyal to this global brand, as Procter & Gamble operations span 70 countries worldwide. Thanks to reliable sales and strong diversification, P&G has recorded 69 consecutive years of dividend growth.

Prologis Inc. (PLD)

Sector: Real estate Dividend: 3.2% Market cap: $117 billion

Prologis is the largest stock in the U.S. real estate sector, but isn’t a traditional housing or office space play. Rather, it specializes in industrial logistics properties with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets worldwide. PLD owns 1.3 billion square feet of space across 20 different countries, and its top clients include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and FedEx Corp. (FDX). Long-term leases with top-tier clients support generous and consistent dividends that will continue to be paid despite the short-term ups and downs of the broader economy.

Southern Co. (SO)

Sector: Utilities Dividend: 3% Market cap: $107 billion

Southern Co. is one of the largest publicly traded utility stocks out there. In addition to electricity, it also distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee across nearly 80,000 miles of pipelines and 14 storage facilities. That gives it nearly 9 million total customers across the southern U.S. This is a great place to operate, too, thanks to growing populations in the region and favorable regulatory relationships that will ensure continued performance in the years ahead. Incorporated in 1945 and with more than 20 years of consecutive annual dividend increases, SO is a dividend stock that should continue to deliver strong income.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Sector: Communications services Dividend: 6.9% Market cap: $165 billion

With almost 150 million total wireless customers, Verizon operates the largest mobile platform in the nation. That gives it a tremendously reliable revenue stream from monthly cellphone plans, which in turn makes it a reliable dividend-paying stock. With a wide moat to protect earnings and incredibly durable subscriptions, VZ has enviable stability in its earnings and sales. What’s more, its dividend is only about 60% of profits, to provide both peace of mind in the current payouts as well as an indication that future dividend increases are sustainable, even if growth is only modest in the years ahead.

More from U.S. News

5 Best Gold ETFs to Buy in 2025

Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

5 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks and Funds to Buy Now

15 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 10/23/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.