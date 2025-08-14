Tapestry: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $517.1 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported a loss of $517.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.49. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.68 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $183.2 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.01 billion.

Tapestry expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.45 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

