Tractor Supply: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $430 million.…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $430 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 81 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $4.44 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings to be $2 to $2.18 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSCO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.