Altria: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.38 billion. The…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.38 billion.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.29 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.19 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.35 to $5.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.