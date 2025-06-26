NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3676 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3676
|1.3676
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|159.50
|161.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.3199
|3.1785
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4995
|3.4043
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.9550
|2.9550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.75
|15.55
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|106.65
|107.46
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1707
|1.1780
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|360.75
|360.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.9800
|3.9200
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.9350
|3.8925
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|279.10
|279.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2100
|9.9900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7500
|7.5450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5597
|0.5597
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.8670
|4.9130
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6619
|0.6662
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.