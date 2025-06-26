Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 26, 2025, 4:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3676
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 159.50 161.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3199 3.1785
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4995 3.4043
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9550 2.9550
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.75 15.55
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.65 107.46
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1707 1.1780
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.75 360.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 3.9200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9350 3.8925
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 279.10 279.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 9.9900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7500 7.5450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5597 0.5597

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8670 4.9130

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6619 0.6662

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

