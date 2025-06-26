NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3676 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3676 1.3676 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 159.50 161.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3199 3.1785 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4995 3.4043 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.9550 2.9550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.75 15.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.65 107.46 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1707 1.1780 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 360.75 360.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9800 3.9200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9350 3.8925 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 279.10 279.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2100 9.9900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7500 7.5450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5597 0.5597

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8670 4.9130

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6619 0.6662

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

