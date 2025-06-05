Toro: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Toro Co. (TTC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $136.8 million.…

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The landscaping, maintenance and irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period.

Toro expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.30 per share.

